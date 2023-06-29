Super Falcons remain first in Africa, now 40th in latest world ranking

Nigeria’s Women’s National Football team, the Super Falcons, are now ranked 40th in the world, a remarkable improvement from their last ranking in May. According…

Nigeria’s Women’s National Football team, the Super Falcons, are now ranked 40th in the world, a remarkable improvement from their last ranking in May.

According to the latest FIFA Women’s World ranking released on Thursday, Nigeria moved up two spots on the ranking from 42nd to 40th in the world.

The Super Falcons also remain number one in Africa with 1554.94 ranking points, ahead of South Africa, (54th), Ghana (58th), Cote d’Ivoire (66th), Morocco (72nd), Tunisia (76) and Zambia (77th).

Nigeria would be making its ninth appearance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand, alongside South Africa, Zambia and Morocco from July 20 to Aug. 20.

Defending champions U.S. with 2099.03 points remain on top of the ranking, while Germany (2061.56), Sweden (2049.71), England (2040.76) and France (2026.65) complete the top five women’s football teams in the world.

This is the final ranking before the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July. (NAN)

