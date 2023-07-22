PHOTOS: Buhari, Shettima, Governors in Borno as Zulum’s son weds

Maiduguri, the state capital of Borno State, on Saturday went agog, as the first son of governor Babagana Zulum, married today...

Maiduguri, the state capital of Borno State, on Saturday was alive when the first son of governor Babagana Zulum, got married on Saturday.

The wedding fatiha took place at the Maiduguri central mosque within the palace of Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari stood as representative of the groom, while Vice-President Kashim Shettima stood for the bride.

Twelve gold coins were paid as bride price by the groom to fulfill the legal right in Islam.

Dignitaries that attended the wedding included Speaker House of Representatives, Tajuddeen Abbas, Deputy Senate president, Barau Jibrin, governors of Katsina; Malam Dikko Radda, Yobe; Maimala Buni, Jigawa; Umar Namadi, Kwara, Abdurrahman Abdulrazak.

Others include governor of Gombe; Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya; Zamfara, Dauda Lawan Dare; Adamawa; Umaru Ahmed Fintiri; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribado, and former governors and ministers of the federal republic of Nigeria.

