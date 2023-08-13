Kano halts fee increment by private schools

Kano State Government has ordered the suspension of school fees increment across all private primary and secondary schools. The Special Adviser to Kano State Governor…

Kano State Government has ordered the suspension of school fees increment across all private primary and secondary schools.

The Special Adviser to Kano State Governor on Private Schools, Baba Abubakar Umar confirmed this development to Daily Trust on Sunday.

He also said that the sale of books and uniforms by private schools had been put on hold.

Daily Trust reports that Umar on Saturday revealed that all certificates of private schools had been revoked.

He said the government had commenced issuance of application forms for the registration of private schools since the withdrawal of certificate of operations of the schools by the government.

“The state government has commenced issuance of application form for registration for operation of private schools in the state which will end on Friday, August 18th, 2023.”

“The essence of the new registration is to ensure we have an accurate database for government policy and monitoring to sanitise the sector. All what we are rolling out for private schools operation in the state are in line with the law established in May, 2014.

”Parents should report any school that is asking them for fee increment as that has been suspended for now. No school will be allowed unilaterally to increase school fees again.”

He noted that the state government will similarly ensure that parents pay school fees of their children at the same time because the operators are not charity organisation, adding that private schools operators who fail to apply before the expiration of the application date would be sanctioned if they are found to be operating.

