Bill Gates in love with late Oracle CEO’s widow

Microsoft Founder, Bill Gates, has found another love in a 60-year-old fellow tennis buff, Paula Hurd, the widow of former Oracle President and co-Chief Executive Officer, Mark Hurd.

Mark died at the age of 62 in 2019 after a reported battle with cancer.

The love affair is coming about two years after Gates, 67, and his ex-wife, Melinda, parted ways.

“They’re inseparable,” a friend of the new couple tells Daily Mail.

“They’ve been together over a year and she’s always described as a “mystery woman,” but it’s no mystery to their inner circle that they’re in a romantic relationship.

Once a tech executive herself, Hurd is now an event planner and organizer, and philanthropist.

Hurd and Gates were seen together at the WTA semifinal match in Indian Wells, California in March 2022.

The paths of the Microsoft founder and Oracle executive – both prominent Silicon Valley figures – and his wife had crossed over the years.

Mark, a former college tennis scholar, and Paula were even pictured behind Gates at a tennis match in California in 2015.

But last month, it was Paula and Bill who were matched together when they were seen watching the Men’s Singles Final together at the Australian Open in Melbourne during a trip Down Under.

The pair also travelled up to Sydney where the billionaire met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Gates and Hurd took the opportunity to take a romantic stroll around the city as they stopped to admire the panoramic views of the harbor and check out the famed Opera House.

Photos of the two taking in the sights were published at the time, but Hurd had not been identified.