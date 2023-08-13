PHOTOS: Anthony Joshua knocks out Helenius at 7th round

Nigerian-British boxer, Anthony Joshua has won his first fight in three years in a match against Finland’s Robert Helenius. Joshua won the bout against his…

Nigerian-British boxer, Anthony Joshua has won his first fight in three years in a match against Finland’s Robert Helenius. Joshua won the bout against his opponent via knockout in the seventh round of the tournament.

The event which was held at the O2 Arena, London on Saturday night witnessed Joshua win his first knockout bout since December 2020 when he defeated Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in a WBA, IBO, IBF and WBO title defence.

According to the BBC, Robert Helenius needed oxygen after the knockout, but thankfully the Finland boxer is alright. However, Anthony Joshua was quick to show respect to his opponent.

The 33-year-old is expected to fight Deontey Wilder in January 2024.

Cancelled match: Anthony Joshua Unveils New Opponent

Anthony Joshua set for Whyte showdown in August

See some pictures below:

Source: BBC

