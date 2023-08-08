Cancelled match: Anthony Joshua Unveils New Opponent

Nigerian-British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua will face Robert Helenius after his fight against Dylian Whyte was cancelled. The fight against Whyte slated for August 12…

Nigerian-British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua will face Robert Helenius after his fight against Dylian Whyte was cancelled.

The fight against Whyte slated for August 12 at the 02 Arena, London, was called off after his random anti-doping test proved positive.

Matchroom released a statement about the issue on its official Twitter account last Saturday.

“Today, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed Matchroom, the Association of Boxing Commissions, and the British Boxing Board of Control that Dillian Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol.

“In light of this news, the fight will be canceled, and a full investigation will be conducted. Further information on the event will follow.”

Speaking with Sky Sports, Joshua stated that he was ready to fight another opponent which is 39-year-old Helenius.

Joshua said, “This wasn’t in the script, I respect Helenius and may I say, I respect any male or female who steps into the ring. I am laser focused on the win.

“I can make steps forward to bigger and better things but the road map has a check point, Saturday night. May the best man win.”

Commenting on the new arrangement, Helenius, a British fighter, also stated his readiness for the bout.

“I am excited about fighting Anthony Joshua on August 12, I am a true Viking that is willing to face any challenge at a moment’s notice. This is not an opportunity I was going to let slip away. I plan to make the most of it,” Helenius stated.

