PHOTOS: Akwa Ibom Gov Opts for non-VIP treatment at Airport

In a rare occurrence, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State subjected himself to checks like other passengers at the Victor Attah International Airport in…

In a rare occurrence, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State subjected himself to checks like other passengers at the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo, the state’s capital, on Tuesday.

The governor, who boarded the state-owned airline, was frisked by airport officials.

He was in company of very few of his aides on the trip to Abuja.

Commenting on this, the airline said the trip marked a significant milestone as it was the first time that the governor would use its services since assuming office.

Below are pictures:

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...