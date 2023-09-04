Police kill 5 kidnapers, rescue victim in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command, during a joint operation with local hunters, has neutralized five suspected kidnappers in Jama’are LGA of the state. The…

The Bauchi State Police Command, during a joint operation with local hunters, has neutralized five suspected kidnappers in Jama’are LGA of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Musa Muhammad, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Bauchi.

He said, “The shootout took place in the nighttime of August 29, on the outskirts of Jama’are town. The police operatives, in line with the mandate of Operation Restore Peace (ORP) in collaboration with local hunters, were carrying out routine surveillance and raids of suspected criminal hide-outs, when they suddenly came under gunfire attack from a heavily armed criminal gang.

“The Operatives fought back gallantly, repelling the attack and eventually neutralized five of the gang leaders therein, whilst the remaining gang members fled.

“Three AK 47 rifles, one SMG rifle, three empty magazine, one 105 rounds of live ammunition and one cutlass were recovered from the gang.”

