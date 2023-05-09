Supreme Court affirms Adeleke as Osun governor

The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State. Delivering judgment in the appeal by former governor, Gboyega Oyetola on…

The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Delivering judgment in the appeal by former governor, Gboyega Oyetola on Tuesday, a five-member panel held that the appeal lacked “any scintilla of merit.”

The panel led by Justice John Inyang Okoro held that Oyetola and the APC failed to prove allegations of non-accreditation of voters in 744 polling units with the BVAS, resulting in over-voting.

The panel also unanimously held that the failure of the election tribunal in Osun to consider the preliminary objections raised by Adeleke and the PDP at the trial level rendered the entire proceeding a nullity.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Adeleke winner of the July election.

According to the electoral body, Adeleke, who contested under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 403,371 votes to defeat Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got 375,027 votes.

But Oyetola, who was seeking reelection, challenged his opponent’s victory, while he won at the tribunal, Oyetola lost at the appeal and supreme courts.