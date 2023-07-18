PHOTOS: Adamawa vigilante marries Norwegian

A member of Civilian Joint Task Force, Isah Hamma Joda, recently got married to Diana Maria Lugunborg, a Norwegian in Adamawa State, this weekend. Lugunborg…

Lugunborg was said to have flown to Adamawa for the wedding.

The reception held around College for Legal Studies, Yola North Local Government area of the State.

The couple initially tied the knot at the High Court Registry in Yola.

It’s unclear how they met but there are reports that it was on social media.

