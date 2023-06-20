Peter Obi will go to court for 8 years — Comedian Akpororo

Popular Nigerian comedian, Akpororo, while performing during a recent event has joked that the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will be at court for 8 years contesting the 2023 presidential election.
In a video that is making the rounds on the Nigerian digital space, the comedian taunted Obi about how his court case against Tinubu will take eight years.
PHOTOS: Shettima decorates Acting IGP Egbetokun
Gunmen kidnap bank manager in Bayelsa
He said in pidgin English, “Peter Obi dey for court abi? E say e dey go court. That court na eight years.”(sic)
See the post below:
Akpororo wishing Peter Obi 8 years in the Court!!
Oya Obidents,let’s cancel him and remove the corn in his pocket pic.twitter.com/FhOWDzj8oW
— David Offor (@DavidsOffor) June 19, 2023
Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.
Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.