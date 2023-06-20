Peter Obi will go to court for 8 years — Comedian Akpororo

Popular Nigerian comedian, Akpororo, while performing during a recent event has joked that the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will be at court for…

Popular Nigerian comedian, Akpororo, while performing during a recent event has joked that the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will be at court for 8 years contesting the 2023 presidential election.

In a video that is making the rounds on the Nigerian digital space, the comedian taunted Obi about how his court case against Tinubu will take eight years.

He said in pidgin English, “Peter Obi dey for court abi? E say e dey go court. That court na eight years.”(sic)

Akpororo wishing Peter Obi 8 years in the Court!! Oya Obidents,let’s cancel him and remove the corn in his pocket pic.twitter.com/FhOWDzj8oW — David Offor (@DavidsOffor) June 19, 2023

