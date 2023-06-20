PHOTOS: Shettima decorates Acting IGP Egbetokun

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday, decorated the new acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, at the State House, following his appointment by the President, Bola…

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday, decorated the new acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, at the State House, following his appointment by the President, Bola Tinubu, on Monday.

The ceremony which took place at about 1 pm had in attendance the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodinma; the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume and the immediate past IGP, Usman Alkali.

