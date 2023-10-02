Peter Obi: There’s No Way People Who Forge Certificates Will Do The Right Thing

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, who contested the presidential election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is digging for the academic and personal records of Tinubu from Chicago State University (CSU).

A court ruled in favour of Atiku, ordering CSU to release Tinubu’s record, but the Nigerian president filed a suit against this, which he lost.

Speaking when he featured on ARISE TV on Monday, Obi said no one needs to have the best qualifications to be a leader, but there is need to be honest about one’s background.

“On issue of qualification, I never said anything with regard to improving the degree or doing this. The issue of qualification is the issue of leaders making statements, doing things that are honest and truthful. This is an issue of honour and integrity. It is the foundation on which you build society.

“If you look at what is happening in Nigeria today, there is so many issues of certification, age, all sorts of, one falsification or the other, all over with the leaders. There is no way people can be doing this and be able to do the right things, because that means they are living a falsified life, and that is not good morally and a sign it should be giving to the society,” Obi said.

He cited the example of several great world leaders and innovators who had bad educational backgrounds, no formal education, or even became school dropouts, and went on to achieve great things that changed the world.

He said, “You don’t necessarily need to have all the degrees in the world to be great, but you need to be honourable about your past so we can know where exactly you are and everything. The world abounds by great people who have poor past and no education, and that formed part of their greatness.”