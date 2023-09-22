Academic record: It’s obvious Tinubu has something to hide – Atiku’s aide

President Bola Tinubu is shielding some information about his academic records, Paul Ibe, media adviser to Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party…

President Bola Tinubu is shielding some information about his academic records, Paul Ibe, media adviser to Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, has said.

He was reacting to a motion filed by President Tinubu challenging the Northern District of Illinois order directing the Chicago State University to release his academic records within two days.

The ruling of the court followed a case instituted by Atiku, who is challenging the victory of Tinubu.

However, the President, in a motion filed by his lawyers, argued that a magistrate should only report and recommend to the district judge in such matters and not to make a final order for immediate compliance.

In a statement on Friday, Ibe said: “It should be now obvious even to the blind that Tinubu is hiding something in his records at the Chicago State University, and even elsewhere.

“I do hope whatever it may be, it will not be of a scope that will give Nigerians a heart attack. Nigerians will soon see the true position of Atiku on the records of Tinubu at CSU. It is just a matter of time.”

Atiku had on July 11 filed a petition seeking to obtain further details of Tinubu’s academic records at the Chicago State University.

Documents sought by former Vice President, through his counsel, Angela M. Liu, include record of his admission and acceptance at the university, dates of attendance including degrees, awards and honours attained by Tinubu at the university, among others.

Both Tinubu and the CSU had, through their lawyers, filed objections to the grant of the requests under privacy rules.

