Peter Obi donates N10m to victims of Plateau attacks

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi, has donated the sum of N10 million to the victims of the Christmas eve attacks in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas of Plateau State.

Obi announced the donation when he visited the Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDPs’) camp in Bokkos LGA on Saturday.

While addressing the victims at the Church of Christ in Nation (COCIN) Bokkos, Obi said, “I’m saddened visiting Plateau again to condole people suffering from attacks by gunmen.

“People have been rendered homeless for no fault of theirs. These victims have lost their loved ones, lost their bread winners and all that they have.

“The humanitarian challenges occasioned by these attacks are so huge to be left for the government alone. And so, I’m not just here to offer them my token, but to mobilise other Nigerians and corporate organisations to come to the aid of these victims.

“Nigerians need to show them love, we need to go beyond emphatising with them, there is need to support them with foods and clothing while in IDPs.

“I hereby called on the federal government to deal with these issues of gunmen across the country. I believe if the federal government is determined to stop these killings, they can do it.

“I therefore challenge the federal government to end the bloodshed across the country.”

Obi encouraged the victims and the entire Plateau people to forgive their attackers and allow God to revenge for them.

Earlier in a welcome remarks, the chairman of Bokkos LGA, Hon Monday Kassa said, “The displaced people in his local government are more than 4,000 spread in 12 IDP camps”