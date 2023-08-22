‘People of Niger and Northern Nigeria are one’, El-Rufai rejects military action

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has warned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to halt its planned military intervention in Niger Republic.…

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has warned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to halt its planned military intervention in Niger Republic.

Stating the reason why the West African regional bloc should tread with caution, El-Rufai said the African nationals are brothers, and war in any of the countries will be injurious to all.

El-Rufai made this known via a post on X, formerly Twitter, stressing that Nigerien nationals and Nigerian people in the North are one.

The ex-governor made this warning following a statement by ECOWAS defence chiefs that they would not have any choice but to use force against Niger.

ECOWAS has not rule out the option of sending troops to confront General Abdoulrahamane Tchiani-led junta after toppling the democratic government of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Reacting, El-Rufai wrote, “As ECOWAS beats the drums of war, I recall the 1970s rock classic by Dire Straits – ‘Brothers in Arms’, because a war within our subregion is a war between brothers. Indeed, the people of Niger Republic are one and the same with those living in Northern Nigeria.

“Let us bend therefore over backwards to avoid this civil war between brothers.”

