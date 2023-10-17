Pension: Union shuts KEDCO office in Kano

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has shut down the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO). Addressing journalists at KEDCO headquarters, NUEE Northwest Chairman, Comrade…

Addressing journalists at KEDCO headquarters, NUEE Northwest Chairman, Comrade Ado Riruwai, said the action of the workers became necessary to demonstrate their displeasure over management’s failure to remit workers 72 months pension benefits.

The labour leader accused the electricity distribution company of neglecting the implementation of medicare package for workers as contained in the contract agreement, despite the hazardous working condition.

He also accused KEDCO of promoting imperialism and wickedness against the rights of Workers as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

When contacted, KEDCO spokesperson Sani Bala, confirmed the debt being owed workers but said the management had remitted part of the claims.

He said the new management of KEDCO inherited huge sum of unremitted workers’ entitlement.

