Pension: Gov approves payment of 1,166 LG retirees

Taraba State governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has approved the immediate release of the sum of N71 million for the enrolment of 1,166 Local Government retirees for monthly payment of their pension.

The approval was contained in a press release issued by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yusuf Sanda.

He said local government staffs who retired from July 2018 to May 2023 would be enrolled for payment of their monthly pension.

The retirees to be enrolled include primary school teachers, local government staff, Primary Health Care Development Agency staff and staff of traditional councils.

