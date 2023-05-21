PENGASSAN begs Buhari to sign energy commission bill

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, assent to…

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, assent to the Energy Commission of Nigeria Amendment Bill, 2022 before him.

In a press release jointly signed by its president, Comrade Festus Osifo and secretary, Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa, the association stated that the appeal was sequel to the failure of the president to sign the bill, which was transmitted to him on November 28, 2022.

The association reminded President Buhari of the critical role of the Energy Commission of Nigeria in nation-building, adding that the commission is expected to meet up with the energy demands of the country in critical areas, especially by sustaining energy development in the country.

PENGASSAN blamed the inability of the Energy Commission of Nigeria to perform its mandated duties on bureaucratic breakdowns with the various stakeholders and internal shortcomings, stressing that the situation has been costly for the Nigeria’s energy sector.

The association said the provisions of the current Act of the Energy Commission are no longer in tandem with the present realities in the energy sector; hence the request for the amendment of the Energy Commission of Nigeria Bill 2022.

The association, while urging Buhari to assent to the amended bill, maintained that this was the right time to strengthen the Energy Commission of Nigeria, which has the mandate of producing strategic plans for the government in the energy sector in all ramifications.

PENGASSAN noted that assenting to the energy bill, in addition to the Petroleum Industry Act, already signed into law by President Buhari, would go a long way in repositioning the entire energy sector, as well as the country’s economy.