FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, maker of Peak Milk, has publicly apologised to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) following a controversial advert.

Ore Famurewa, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs of the company, sent an apology to CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Chukwudumebi Okoh.

The controversial post, which was shared on the official social media handles of the Peak brand on Good Friday, had caused a major uproar among Nigerians Christians who felt that the post was not only disrespectful to their faith but also an affront to the millions of Christians in Nigeria and beyond.

In the apology letter, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC acknowledged the harm caused by the offensive post and expressed deep regret for any hurt or offense caused to the Christian community.

The letter read in part: “On behalf of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, I hereby tender our unreserved apology to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as well as to the Christian community at large for the recent Good Friday social media post on the Company’s Social Media Handle.

“We acknowledge the sensitivity of the social media post considering the sobriety of the season. It was neither intended to make light of the significance of the season nor to inordinately exploit the unmatched sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

“We wish to inform the CAN that the social media post has since been withdrawn.”

The company also assured the public that it would take appropriate steps to ensure that such an incident never happens again in the future.