Let’s come together in unity, CAN president tells citizens

The president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Daniel Okoh, in his Easter message yesterday, urged Nigerians not to despair, but to keep hopes alive for a new beginning for Nigeria and come together in unity.

He noted that Nigeria had faced many challenges in recent years, from insecurity and economic instability to social and political unrest.

“However, just as Christ rose from the dead and brought new life to the world, we too can rise above our challenges and start afresh.

“This Easter, let us all come together and renew our commitment to building a better Nigeria. Let us embrace the power that gives a new beginning and work together to create a brighter future for ourselves and our children. Let us put aside our differences and come together in unity, just as Christ’s resurrection brought together people from all walks of life,” Okoh said.

He also urged Nigerians to remember the less privileged in the society and extend a hand of love and kindness to them.