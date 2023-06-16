PDP witness, Melaye, insists INEC failed to transmit results electronically

A witness of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Dino Melaye has told the Presidential E...

A witness of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Dino Melaye, has told the Presidential Election Petitions Court that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to transmit results of the February 25 presidential elections.

Melaye, who appeared as a star witness for the PDP on Friday, had in his statements to INEC, Tinubu and APC, also maintained that votes belonging to Atiku were illegally deducted and awarded to Bola Tinubu.

Led in evidence by lead counsel, Chris Uche (SAN), he submitted that there were widespread infractions, ballot box snatching and failure of some agents to sign the result sheets.

Under cross examination by INEC counsel, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), Melaye insisted that “election is a cycle, it will be completed when it is transmitted.”

He, however, admitted that he did not visit any polling units in Kogi State after voting, adding that his evidence were reports he got from polling unit agents through videos as the national collation agent of the PDP.

