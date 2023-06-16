BREAKING: Don’t release Nnamdi Kanu, Asari Dokubo tells Tinubu

Releasing Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), will be tantamount to rewarding criminality, Niger Delta leader, Asari Dokubo, has said.…

Releasing Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), will be tantamount to rewarding criminality, Niger Delta leader, Asari Dokubo, has said.

Kanu, who is standing trial for terrorism, has been in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his re-arrest in 2021.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had granted him bail in 2017 but he flouted the bail conditions and subsequently fled the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari had resisted the pressure to release Kanu, but with the entry of a new government, fresh calls are being made for the IPOB leader’s release.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State had discussed the issue of Kanu when he met with President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking with reporters after meeting President Bola Tinubu, Dokubo said Kalu should be made to face the law.

“His release would fuel impunity; during EndSars, Nnamdi Kanu was walking free. What did he do? He poured petrol on the flames of EndSars. Now, he has been caught. What of the people who have died? This is a criminal. He should face the law.

“Releasing Nnamdi Kanu is rewarding criminality and rewarding gruesome murder of innocent people. He should face the law for the actions and instigations he has carried out,” he said.

