PDP Vice Chairman, Adagunodo, dies in America

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost its South-West Zonal Vice Chairman, Soji Adagunodo. Adagunodo died on Tuesday in the United States of America, where…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost its South-West Zonal Vice Chairman, Soji Adagunodo.

Adagunodo died on Tuesday in the United States of America, where he was undergoing treatment.

The late party chieftain had previously served as the Osun state Chairman of the party.

Meanwhile, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has expressed shock with the news of Adagunodo’s death.

You Can’t Speak on Corruption, PDP attacks Tinubu

PDP demands visa ban, int’l sanctions against Buhari

In a condolence message signed by the Governors spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke describes the Late Adagunodo as a friend whom he supported to become the state Chairman of the PDP and who in turn backed him to emerge a Senator of the Federal Republic.

He said the demise of Hon. Adagunodo was a devastating loss to him as a person, adding that “I note Hon. Adagunodo contributions to our great party as the Chairman in Osun state and I celebrate the impacts he effected as the South West Chairman of PDP.

“I share in the grief of his family and loved ones, recalling with fondness the good memory he shared with our great party as well as the impacts till his last moment on earth.

“It is our prayer that Almighty God be pleased with his soul and grant Hon. Adagunodo eternal rest and the loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”