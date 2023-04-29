PDP demands visa ban, int’l sanctions against Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the international community to place a visa ban and international sanctions on President Muhammadu Buhari over his…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the international community to place a visa ban and international sanctions on President Muhammadu Buhari over his comments that the opposition lost the last presidential election because they were overconfident.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters Friday, Debo Ologunagba, the national publicity secretary of the party, said the comment credited to Buhari was already causing apprehension and capable of destroying the corporate existence of Nigeria as a country.

The PDP also said the comment was seeking to influence the judiciary since the party is already challenging the outcome of the polls, which they said “has been adjudged across the country and globally as the worst in the history of our country.”

The party insisted that it did not lose the presidential election as claimed by President Buhari, adding, “We are not willing to surrender the mandate freely given to our party by the people, irrespective of the threats, bullying and manipulation by the APC-led administration.