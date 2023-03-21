✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Politics

PDP takes over Plateau Assembly, wins 16 seats

The PDP has won 16 seats in the 24-member Plateau State House of Assembly. The ruling party APC won seven constituency seats, while Young Progressives…

PDP campaign
    By Yusufu Aminu Idegu

The PDP has won 16 seats in the 24-member Plateau State House of Assembly.

The ruling party APC won seven constituency seats, while Young Progressives Party (YPP) secured one.

Election results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Jos yesterday showed that PDP won in Pengana, Riyom, Jos South, Mangu South, Barkin Ladi, Qua’an-Pan North, Pankshin South, Langtang North, Langtang South, Langtang North Central, Rukuba/Irigwe, Jos North-West, Bokkos and Mangu North.

APC won in Dengi, Kantana, Kanke, Shendam, Wase, Jos North-North and Jos East, while YPP won in Pankshin North state constituency.

 

