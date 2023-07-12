Insecurity: Rise up to occasion, PDP governors tell Tinubu

Ask president, INEC to be neutral in Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum rose from their inaugural meeting in…

Ask president, INEC to be neutral in Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum rose from their inaugural meeting in Abuja on Tuesday with a call on the federal government to immediately rise up to the occasion and tackle the killings, kidnappings, and attacks across the country.

The governors particularly said they were worried about the killings in Plateau and Zamfara states and asked the federal government and security agencies to rise up to the occasion.

In a communiqué after over three hours of meeting at the Akwa Ibom Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, read by the Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of the forum, Bala Muhammed, the governors also advised the federal government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be neutral in the coming governorship elections coming up in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.

The forum assured that it would cooperate with the federal government through constructive criticism so as to improve the welfare of Nigerians.

The governors, who said they had resolved to work together, noted that the aim of the forum was to provide a platform for peer review of issues, policies, programmes, and achievements of member governors.

The communique reads in part: “The meeting advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agencies, and the federal government to be neutral in the conduct of the off-season elections in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo states.

“The meeting noted the deteriorating security situation in the country, especially the wanton destruction of lives and property in Plateau and Zamfara states, among others. The meeting consequently advised the federal government and security agencies to rise to the situation and bring the situation under control.

“In the interim, the forum will cooperate with the federal government on issues concerning the welfare of Nigerians and good governance while striving to maintain the independence and autonomy of the forum through offering constructive criticism where necessary.”

Those that attended the meeting are Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Bassey Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Kefas Agbu (Taraba) and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara).

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, who is the vice chairman of the forum, was absent.

