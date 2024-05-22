✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

PDP constitutes 152-member campaign council for Edo election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a 152-member national campaign council for Edo governorship elections, scheduled for Sept. 16. This is contained in a…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a 152-member national campaign council for Edo governorship elections, scheduled for Sept. 16.

This is contained in a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The council is chaired by Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa.

Ologunagba said that that the council will be inaugurated on June 11.

He said the National Working Committee is committed to ensuring victory for the party in the Edo election.

Other members of the campaign council, he said, are Governors Kefas Agbu of Plateau, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta as deputy chairmen, as well as former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Others are former Vice presidents Atiku Abubakrar, Nnamadi Sambo, the party Board of Trustees Chairman, Sen. Adolphus Wabara; PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagun, governors on the platform of the PDP among others. (NAN)

