PDP Chieftain: Policy somersault shows Tinubu not ready for governance

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Showunmi, has alleged that the change of policy that has characterize the administration of President Bola…

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Showunmi, has alleged that the change of policy that has characterize the administration of President Bola Tinubu since inception shows that he was not prepared and ready for governance.

Addressing a press conference at the PDP National headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, the former spokesman to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, berated the N5 Billion and rice palliatives through the state Governor from the Federal Government, describing it as the biggest joke.

Showunmi also tackled Tinubu over his choice of ministers, saying if Atiku had won the last election he would have put together a team of lean and more equitable Ministers.

He said: “To call the ministerial lineup “Dismal”, “Elephantine” or “Imprudent” is putting it mildly. It is clear that this government wishes to adopt the rake strategy to mask crass ill-preparedness, flip-flopping around serious issues and deep I-don’t-care attitude.

“First, should the government be this large at a time when a lean cabinet seems more needful given the financial state of the country? Can a nation be in dire straits and those who created the financial and governance mess be shoving it in our face as though we have become a captured nation.”

He said Tinubu has started changing the portfolios of Ministers even before they start their assignments, “indicative of trial and error and lack of preparation.”

The PDP chieftain said the big issues before the nation in no particular order are, accountability and justice, stabilizing the Naira, security, national cohesion, the economy (jobs) and national reorientation.

According to him, since assumption of office, this administration has demystified itself of whatever toga of competence, saying that they “have now resulted to bragging and raking and policy summersault.

“The biggest joke is a palliative of rice and wholesale delivery of N5B in the direction of state governors which to my mind is like giving the fish to the cat with the expectation of delivery to the rat.”

On the subsidy removal, he said, “They have not accepted that it’s either you deregulate and take your hands off the pricing of petroleum products or you interfere with it in a veiled return to the subsidy you claim are unable to sustain, confused lot.

“First they scrapped the Niger Delta ministry then they hurriedly put it back, Someone should pinch me to wake up not just me but a captured people who must, barring the ruling of the court, endure a long road to freedom.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...