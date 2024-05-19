Pastor Suspends Offering Collection Over Hardship in Nigeria

The video of a pastor who announced suspension of offering collection in his church has gone viral. The pastor, who passed the message across to…

The pastor, who passed the message across to his congregation in both English and Yoruba, said the situation of things in the country made him take the step.

He added that stopping offering did not mean pastors would go hungry, adding that they would survive if God truly called them.

The pastor who spoke to the cheering and applause of his church members also urged the clergymen across the country to do the same.

“Don’t collect offerings today, for now because of the situation in this country. For now, we are pending the offering,” he said.

“All pastors should notice that pending the situation of this country, we should stop the collection of offerings. The reason is that a church member can come to church spending N1000 as a fare, and still give an offering and may trek back home.

“Am I making sense? Not giving an offering doesn’t mean the pastor would starve, if truly he was called. But for now, till the fuel pump price will fall, in our church…we are not collecting offerings for.

“Come and serve your God and go home. Until the price of petrol comes down. It is not easy. You are going to work tomorrow, you don’t know, maybe the transport fare to Mushin would be N500 or N700.

“For all pastors, stop collecting offerings. There’s one thing I want to say, stop collecting offerings for now. Stop collecting offerings for now.”

