Pastor arrested for N1.6m visa scam in Ondo

A 39-year-old cleric, Pastor Micheal Ogundepo, has been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in Ondo State, for an alleged scam.

Ogundepo allegedly defrauded one Miss Fagbuyiro Ajetomobi of the sum of N1.6 million.

The spokesman for the NSCDC in the state, Daniel Aidamenbor confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement issued in Akure, the capital city.

Aidemenbor said the cleric allegedly seized Miss Ajetomobi’s passport and converted her money for personal use thereby denying her the opportunity to apply for another visa.

“Micheal Ogundepo, aged 39, pastor of No 15 Ewu Agbo Street, Ikorodu Lagos was arrested for scamming Miss Fagbuyiro Ajetomobi Yemi of No 110 Osi Igoba Akure, under the pretence of helping her to obtain Visa, to the tune of one million, six hundred and seventy thousand naira only (#1,670,000).

“The command invited the suspect severally, but he declined the invitation. He claimed to be outside the country and used a fake international number to call the complainant as a disguise.

“The suspect was arrested, when he was invited to collect the sum of N3,000,000 for a visa job, without him knowing it was a bait,” he said.

Aidamenbor explained that an investigation by the corps showed that the suspect had duped several other unsuspecting clients.

He added the offence of the pastor was contrary to and punishable under Section 419 of Criminal Code Law, Cap 37, Vol. 1 of Ondo State, 2006.

