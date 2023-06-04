Passengers burnt to death in Kano auto crash

At least 18 persons lost their lives while 12 others sustained injuries in an auto crash that occurred along Kano-Ringim road in Gabasawa local government…

At least 18 persons lost their lives while 12 others sustained injuries in an auto crash that occurred along Kano-Ringim road in Gabasawa local government area of Kano state.

Sector commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ibrahim Abdullahi, confirmed that the accident occurred on Friday evening.

He said the accident involved two commercial vehicles, and attributed the cause to excessive speeding, dangerous driving and overloading.

“We received a call about the accident at about 8:35 p.m. on Friday and dispatched our personnel to the scene to rescue the victims,’’ Abdullahi said.

“The accident involved a total of 35 passengers in two buses, out of which 18 were burnt beyond recognition while 12 others sustained serious injuries,’’ he said.

According to him, while some of the deceased were given mass burial at the accident scene, others were handed over to their relatives.

Ibrahim said the injured victims were taken to Murtala Mohammed General Hospital, Kano.

He advised motorists to avoid over speeding, overloading, wrongful overtaking, dangerous driving and any infraction that could lead to road crashes.

The sector commander expressed regret at the magnitude of avoidable road crashes recorded in Kano State in the past week.

During a visit to the crash scene on Saturday, he warned motorists, particularly intercity and inter-state drivers to desist from overloading, excessive speeding, wrongful overtaking and other traffic violations.

Abdullahi assured that the FRSC would intensify public enlightenment and undertake stringent patrol interventions, including operation of mobile courts to stem the rising tide of intercity auto crashes.

