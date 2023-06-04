Kaduna begins airlift of 6,487 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has begun airlifting of 6, 487 pilgrims expected to take part in the 2023 hajj exercise in Saudi…

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has begun airlifting of 6, 487 pilgrims expected to take part in the 2023 hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Yusuf Arrigasiyyu, while speaking at the inauguration of the first flight yesterday at the Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Transit Camp, said 390 pilgrims are the first set.

He however assured that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a hitch free airlift and pilgrimage.

According to him, “Kaduna has the largest number of pilgrims in Nigeria with 6,487 and that is why we have increased our accommodation arrangements in Madina and Mecca to make our pilgrims very comfortable.”

He noted that the agency had enlightened its pilgrims for 10 weeks all in a bid to ensure that they understand the rudiments of the exercise and assured them that the agency is adequately prepared to take care of them throughout the exercise.

He stressed that Kaduna will be working with Azman Air to transport the pilgrims to the holy land, adding “We enjoyed their services during last year’s exercise and we have developed a good working relationship.”

The state’s deputy governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, urged the pilgrims to pray for the state and the country at large.

In his remarks, Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, advised the pilgrims to be very alert and vigilant with their luggage and not allow anyone to watch over their luggage or give them luggage to carry in order not to fall victim to drug trafficking.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...