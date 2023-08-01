Partnership with NESG, private sector actualised Nigeria’s dev’t plan – FG

The federal government has attributed its recent partnership with the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the private sector as critical to the birth of…

The federal government has attributed its recent partnership with the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the private sector as critical to the birth of the economic development plan currently operational in the country.

Permanent secretary, federal ministry of Budget and National Planning, Engr. Nebeolisa Anako, stated this in Abuja during the inauguration of the Joint Planning Committee for the 29th Nigeria Economic Summit (#NES29) scheduled to hold in Abuja on 23rd and 24th October 2023.

According to the permanent secretary, “The key outcomes of the annual Summits have always played important roles in shaping the policies of Government. In particular the Summit had in the past contributed to entrenching the culture of development planning in the country.

“Most recently the partnership helped in no small measure in the development of the National Development Plan (NDP). 2021 2025 and the Nigeria Agenda 2050,” he said.

Tinubu finally moves to Aso Rock

Tribunal reserves judgement in petition against Tinubu’s victory

Anako added that the Joint Planning Committee or the #NES29 are expected to review the events and outcomes of the 28th Economic Summit and make preparatory arrangements for the successful hosting of the 29th Summit.

Also speaking the outgoing Chief Executive Officer of NESG, Laoye Jaiyeola urged the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reinvigorate efforts to achieve sustainable economic development.

He added that the 29th Nigerian Economic Summit is not just an annual event but it represents a call for change, and renewed commitment to turn the economy around for the better.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...