Parents accuse Kano vigilante group of killing son

Parents of 22-year-old Abdurrazak Kabiru Kwabe have accused the Hausawa Vigilante Group in Kano State of beating their son to death.

Abdurrazak was until his sudden death a carpenter in the area.

His father, Alhaji Muhammad Adamu Kwabe, said the deceased was killed when he was sent on an errand Monday morning.

He said, “I was at home when one of my family members called me to come and see that Abdulrazak Kabiru was beaten up by the vigilante group. I saw blood gushing out of his head. I tried to ask them about the offence he committed. They took him away inside their vehicle. One of his uncles followed them and pleaded with them to take him to the hospital but they refused.

“It was later they decided to bring him back home. We took him to the Sheka Hospital and they referred us to the emergency section of the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

“My son was not found guilty of any offence, they couldn’t find him with anything why should the vigilante group kill him?”

The octogenarian appealed to the emir of Kano to ensure justice for his grandson because he was unjustly killed by the vigilante.

The Commander of the Kano State Vigilante Group, Shehu Kabiru, said a committee had already been set up to investigate the case.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said that he heard about the case and promised to respond later.

He had yet to do so as of the time of filling this report.

