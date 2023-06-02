Policeman arraigned over N128m fraud

Justice Chukwuejekwu Aneke of Federal High Court, Lagos has remanded a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Jerry Ogunsakin, in the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) over…

Justice Chukwuejekwu Aneke of Federal High Court, Lagos has remanded a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Jerry Ogunsakin, in the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) over alleged conspiracy, obtaining by false pretence and unlawful conversion of the sum of N128 million.

The police prosecutor, Chukwu Agwu, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on November 15, 2022.

He said the defendant conspired with Ogbu Patricia aka Lamba, Michael Babatunde aka Orija, Bolaji Sobande aka Barr Onifade, Peter Ben and Alhaji Idris Wada aka Coker, all said to be at large to fraudulently obtain the sum of N128 million from a businessman, Esomonu Everest, with the false pretence that they had United States dollars (USD) equivalent to sell.

The police officer however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The matter has been adjourned till July 19 for trial.

