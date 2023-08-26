Palliatives: Zulum gifts Borno Corps members N36m, 100 bags of rice

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, on Saturday, announced the allocation of N36.4 million for distribution of N30,000 each as palliatives to 1,215 corps members…

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, on Saturday, announced the allocation of N36.4 million for distribution of N30,000 each as palliatives to 1,215 corps members often called ‘Corpers’ posted to Borno State by the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

Zulum, who visited the orientation camp in Maiduguri, the state capital, on Saturday, assured the corps members of their safely.

He gave out 100 bags of rice, 10 cows, 10 bags of 100 kg of beans, and 10 gallons of cooking oil for special meal to be prepared for the corps members during their ongoing three weeks orientation camping.

“We want to extend palliatives to members of the National Youth Service Corps. Each one of you will receive the sum of N30,000, that amount will be credited to your accounts as soon as your bank details are provided to me”, Zulum said.

“In addition to that, we have provided you with 100 bags of rice, 10 bags of 100kg beans, 10 gallons of cooking oil and 10 bulls.”

He charged the corps members to adhere to camp rules by living peacefully among themselves and engaging in acts that will foster peace in the country.

“I want you to be dedicated and loyal to constituted authorities. Make friends in this part of the country so that together we can build a prosperous Nigeria with sustainable economic growth and development”, Governor Zulum urged.

The governor expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for improving the security situation in Borno, which enabled the return of NYSC orientation camp in Maiduguri.

For 12 years, NYSC orientation camp did not hold in Maiduguri due to activities of insurgents.

Batches of corps members deployed to Borno State were hosted in Bauchi and Katsina States for their three weeks orientation camp after which they were sent to Borno State for primary assignments.

