Palliatives: Your silence over FG’s N5bn disturbing, Benue PDP tackles Alia

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has expressed worry over the “silence” of Governor Hyacinth Alia about the expected palliative package from the…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has expressed worry over the “silence” of Governor Hyacinth Alia about the expected palliative package from the Federal Government to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Bemgba Iortyom, said his party was aware that the federal government sent palliative to the state in trucks of food items and N5 billion, same as was given to each of the 36 states of the federation.

The PDP, however, commended President Bola Tinubu for the palliatives, wondering why the governor has been mute over the items allegedly already received by his administration.

Don’t be partisan in palliatives disbursement, PDP tells Kwara govt

Tinubu’s cabinet: PDP National Chairman is with me, says Wike

“However, in Benue State, PDP and indeed the people find as worrisome the continuing silence by Governor Hyacinth Alia over the package sent to the state which we understand consists in trucks of food items and N5 billion, same as was given to each of the 36 states of the federation.

“It is a widely known fact that many other state governments across the country have since distributed the palliatives to their people, with some even augmenting the package from their own resources, yet in Benue State, Governor Alia has not uttered a word regarding the matter.

“This raises serious concerns for us as a party, more so given the governor’s track record as a man most uncomfortable with the demands for transparency and accountability in the handling of public resources,” Bemgba stated.

The PDP further urged Governor Alia to speak up on the matter whether or not he received Benue’s share of the palliatives; how he intended to go about distribution and who are his target beneficiaries and what they are likely to get.

“PDP calls on Governor Hyacinth Alia to, without further waste of time, come out from his cocoon of silence and secrecy over the palliatives and shed light on the matter.

“Continued silence by the governor and the concomitant delay in the distribution of the palliatives amounts to aggravating the sufferings of the intended beneficiaries, in the reality that ‘Benefits delayed are benefits denied’.

“PDP further urges Governor Alia to resist any temptation or pressure from his cronies to play politics with the palliatives, and he should ensure in the most transparent manner that the packages reach the suffering and vulnerable people of Benue State for whom they are meant.”

Charity Agber, a media officer at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said she did not know whether the state had yet taken delivery of any such palliative.

She spoke in response to inquiry on whether the agency had received food items to distribute as federal government’s palliative to the poor.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...