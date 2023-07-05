Palestine urges int’l community to stop Israeli aggression

The State of Palestine has called on the international community to uphold international laws and conventions to stop Israel’s aggression against Palestinians in Jenin, which…

The State of Palestine has called on the international community to uphold international laws and conventions to stop Israel’s aggression against Palestinians in Jenin, which led to the killing of 10 persons and wounding of hundreds.

The Embassy of the State of Palestine made the call in a statement in Abuja yesterday.

According to the statement, the Israeli aggression allegedly started with airstrikes on many Palestinian homes in densely populated areas of Jenin refugee camp, damaging properties while ground forces stormed the camp.

The statement reads, “The international community should uphold and stand firm for the implementation of international law, UN resolutions, Human Rights Declaration, the Geneva Convention and many other agreed international legal instruments that were created to maintain peace and security all over the world, and to secure and save the lives of defenceless people, including the Palestinian people.

“The international community should also take a clear and firm stance to oppose and enforce Israel, the occupying power, to stop its current aggression and attacks on civilians in Jenin refugee camp and to fully respect its obligations under international law as the occupation power.”

The statement further said, “It was evident that Israel’s choice has always been war and trampling on international laws and UN resolutions while pursuing a military aggression in its attempt to forcefully push out the Palestinian people from their ancient homeland or surrender to its tyrannical, apartheid regime.

“The latest military aggression came as a result of the incitement campaign led by the current racist and far right Israeli government.

“The clear double standards used by the international community gives the greenlight for Israel, the occupying power, to commit more crimes and more killing of the Palestinian people.

“We call for real and effective legal and diplomatic measures against Israel, the occupying power, similar to what had been taken in other parts of the world.

“It’s long overdue for the international community to act immediately and to take tangible measures to put an end to the shameful silence and constant inaction. Silence is a complicity!”

