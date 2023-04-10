Banditry, fake tyres, kidnapping now highest killers — FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned that incessant use of counterfeit tyres, speeding, banditry, robbery and kidnapping on highways are now the greatest…

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned that incessant use of counterfeit tyres, speeding, banditry, robbery and kidnapping on highways are now the greatest killers of motorists in the country.

To mitigate the number of victims and reduction of carnage on roads, the FRSC warned motorists against patronising expired tyres, engaging in excessive alcohol intake and night trips to prevent being attacked by robbers, kidnappers and bandits.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, said this in Ifaki, Ekiti State, during the 2023 Special Motor Park mega rally to sensitise stakeholders on safety tips on highways.

Present at the event were state and local government officials, traditional rulers, religious leaders, driver unions, commercial motorcyclists/tricyclists and security agencies, among others.

Biu, who was represented by Corps Commander Charles Edem, advised road users to always purchase standard tyres because of the danger in using ‘tokunbo’ or fake tyres.

“There is also a need for adequate rest before and during a long drive. Alcohol intake makes some drivers to be reckless and over-speed while traveling at night can make you predisposed to kidnapping, robbery and death.

“Cases of excessive speeding, insecurity and the use of expired tyres are now the highest killers of motorists on our highways and we have to desist from them to safeguard our lives”, Biu said.

At the event, the Sector Commander, Ekiti State, Mr Olusola Joseph, revealed that excessive speeding accounted for 25.8 per cent of deaths on Nigerian roads.

Joseph, represented by his deputy, Corps Commander, Olajide Mogaji, appealed to members of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and private owners to partner the FRSC to reduce untimely deaths on highways.