Oyebanji mourns ex-Ekiti deputy governor, Egbeyemi

A former deputy governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, is dead. Otunba Egbeyemi died on Friday evening after a brief illness. He was aged…

A former deputy governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, is dead.

Otunba Egbeyemi died on Friday evening after a brief illness. He was aged 79 years.

Egbeyemi, a renowned teacher and lawyer, served as deputy governor between October 16, 2018 and October 15, 2022.

He had earlier served as a legislator in the old Ondo State. He later served as chairman, Ado Local Government Council and commissioner for education.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has sent his condolences to the family of the deceased.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement by his special adviser on media, Yinka Oyebode, described the late deputy governor as a statesman of repute, respected community leader and a great lover of his people, who made very significant contributions to the growth and development of the state.