Oyebanji hails Bamidele’s emergence as Senate leader

Ekiti State governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central) on his emergence as Senate leader of the 10th assembly, describing him as a fit and proper person to occupy such an exalted position.

Governor Oyebanji thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the leadership of the National Assembly for the honour done to the Southwest and Ekiti State in particular with the choice of Bamidele.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, Oyebanji said he was confident Bamidele would discharge his duties as Senate leader effectively and bring additional value to the legislative and oversight functions of the upper legislative chamber, as well as the good governance agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

According to the governor, Senator Bamidele is very well prepared for the national assignment, given his sound education, intellectual disposition, amiable personality and political sagacity as well as the public service and legislative experiences he had gathered over the years as a three-time commissioner in Lagos State, member of the House of Representatives and two – time member of the upper legislative house.

