Oyebanji, APC welcome PDP defectors ahead Ekiti LG polls

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has welcomed about 200 card-carrying members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Efon LGA who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Oyebanji was joined by the state Chairman of the APC), Barr Paul Omotoso, and other prominent leaders of the party in the state.

The defectors received at the APC secretariat in the local government include a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Femi Ige; former PDP Women Leader in the local government, Hon Lucia Adetunji, and the PDP House of Assembly candidate in the last assembly polls, Pastor Stephen Olusola.

Receiving the defectors, Governor Oyebanji congratulated them for joining the ruling party with an assurance that they would not regret their action.

The governor described many of the defectors as leaders and solid members of the PDP, and assured them that the APC would provide equal opportunities and privileges for both old and new members, adding that the party’s doors were still open for others to join them.

Governor Oyebanji enjoined all the members of the party to remain united in order to continue to move the wheel of progress of the state forward.

He said, “Those of you coming now are taking a risk. The remaining ones who wish to join the APC will want to see what will happen to them. If the party treats them well, others will come. So, I implore our party members, these people are leaders where they are coming from, they must sustain their leadership.”

Speaking on behalf of the decampees, Pastor Olusola attributed their decision to join APC to the good leadership style and excellent performance of the governor, adding that the achievement of the governor in less than one year in office was monumental.

He assured the governor and the leadership of APC of their maximum support and loyalty, adding that many other PDP members in their large numbers would soon join APC.

