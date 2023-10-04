✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

Not all roads will be converted to concrete, says Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has stated that he is not insisting that all ongoing road construction in the nation should be changed to…

Dave Umahi
Minister of Works, Dave Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has stated that he is not insisting that all ongoing road construction in the nation should be changed to concrete.

In a statement on Tuesday, Umahi said contractors who wish to continue roads they were working on asphalt could continue but they have to do so on certain conditions.

“Those that want to continue with asphalt will have to assure us that all roads constructed with asphalt pavement must be on concrete shoulders; alternative design on the road shoulder, no shoulder on roads with surface dressing,” he said.

He, however, reiterated that concrete road pavement was better, cheaper and will last longer than asphalt pavement in the construction of roads in some parts of the country because of the terrain.

 

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: