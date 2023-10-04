Not all roads will be converted to concrete, says Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has stated that he is not insisting that all ongoing road construction in the nation should be changed to…

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has stated that he is not insisting that all ongoing road construction in the nation should be changed to concrete.

In a statement on Tuesday, Umahi said contractors who wish to continue roads they were working on asphalt could continue but they have to do so on certain conditions.

“Those that want to continue with asphalt will have to assure us that all roads constructed with asphalt pavement must be on concrete shoulders; alternative design on the road shoulder, no shoulder on roads with surface dressing,” he said.

He, however, reiterated that concrete road pavement was better, cheaper and will last longer than asphalt pavement in the construction of roads in some parts of the country because of the terrain.

