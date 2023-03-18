Oworu, Desmond Elliot’s ‘main rival’, missing on INEC list

The name of the Labour Party candidate for Surelere 1 Constituency, Olumide Oworu, is missing on the final list of governorship and House of Assembly…

Reports on social media especially Twitter had insinuated that Oworu’s name was missing.

A Twitter user @StFrankingKezy in a tweet said “This guy is not even a candidate of LP in the forthcoming Gov & HoA elections oooooo because his name is not even on INEC list. Wonders shall never end. Who started the narrative?”

Daily Trust obtained the final list of gubernatorial and state House of Assembly candidates and found that Oworu’s name is indeed missing from the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) list.

In his place, INEC listed 47-year-old Adebayo Bode.

Last Thursday, Olumide Oworu and his supporters were attacked by suspected political thugs around Bode Thomas Street Junction in Surulere when they were about to kick off a campaign rally.

Oworu is contesting against the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) Desmond Elliot, a fellow Nollywood actor.