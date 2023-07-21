Over 600 poultry farms to shut down over high cost of maize

Delta State chapter of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has said that over 600 poultry farms in the state are in the verge of…

Delta State chapter of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has said that over 600 poultry farms in the state are in the verge of shutting down operations due to scarcity and high cost of maize.

State chairman of PAN, Chief Eric Tomfawei, who raised the alarm, lamented that the cost was above the reach of poultry farmers in the state.

Tomfawei, who stated this during a briefing in Asaba, said the cost of feed rose by over 75 per cent from N225,000 to N405,000 per tonne.

“If over 600 poultry farms were allowed to shut down in the current economy in the state, thousands of Delta youths will be jobless.

“Asides job losses; there would be astronomical increment in birds as well as hunger across Delta and its neighbouring states.

“Despite the recent increase in price of maize, farmers in Delta are unable to increase prices because many farmers are already experiencing gluts in egg and broiler production.

“Relevant government agency should help to release adequate quantities of maize from the Strategic Food Reserve to the poultry industry at discounted rate to address the spiralling cost of maize,” he said.

Tomfawei urged Gov Sheriff Oborevwori to address the issue of egg and broiler glut crisis affecting poultry farmers in the state.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...