Over 600 players for FC Bayern Youth Cup ‘Nigeria 2023’

Over 600 players representing 64 teams will be participating in the FC Bayern Youth Cup while showcasing their skills and vying for regional titles.

The tournament which is designed for players under 16 years are eligible to participate, with regional qualifying tournaments scheduled to take place in Enugu, Abuja, Jos, and Lagos, respectively.

The National finals will be held at the UNEC stadium in Enugu, from April 26 to 30.

The regional champions and all-star teams from each of the regions will advance to the national finals in Enugu, where a national champion will be crowned.

The top 10 players from the tournament will be selected to represent Team Nigeria in Munich at the FC Bayern World Finals, where they will compete against the best young players from other countries to defend their title.

In a statement, the tournament director, Victor Edeh, expressed his excitement for the tournament. “We are confident that this year’s tournament will provide an excellent platform for new talent to emerge and follow in the footsteps of the young and promising football players like Daniel Francis, Kelvin Agho and Barnabas Moses who have developed into professional players after being discovered at the youth Cup.

FC Bayern Legend and World Cup winner, Hans Pflugler, will be making his second trip to Nigeria for this tournament.