Over 2000 victims of Plateau crisis take refuge in Bauchi camps

A total of over 2,000 Internally Displaced Persons fleeing the ethnoreligious crisis in Mangu LGA of Plateau State are currently taking refuge in Tafawa Balewa…

A total of over 2,000 Internally Displaced Persons fleeing the ethnoreligious crisis in Mangu LGA of Plateau State are currently taking refuge in Tafawa Balewa LGA of Bauchi State.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Tafawa Balewa LGA, Sama’ila Wakili, who was on a fact finding mission to the IDPs camps in Boto and Lere primary schools, described the situation as worrisome that requires urgent intervention of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

Wakili, who sympathised with the IDPs over the incident, also donated relief materials worth N2.5 million to alleviate their sufferings.

Wakili explained that the crisis had taken toll on women and children, some who are now widows and orphan.

Items donated includes food items like bags of garri, sugar, cups, kettles, mats and buckets.

Responding, the leaders of the IDPs, Manu Mohammed and Raihanatu Musa, pleaded with the Bauchi state government, individuals, groups and donor agencies to come to their aid as they are facing hunger with no toilet facilities in the camps.

In his remarks, the Director of SEMA, Bala Tafida, said they were at the camps to ascertain the number of the IDPs and see on how they will be assisted.