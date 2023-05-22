FG’s smart schools ready for take-off in Kano, Kwara — UBEC

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), through its Digital Resource Centre (DRC), has trained some teachers and other personnel ready for take-off of the Federal…

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), through its Digital Resource Centre (DRC), has trained some teachers and other personnel ready for take-off of the Federal Government’s model smart schools in two pilot states of Kwara and Kano.

A statement Sunday by the Public Relations Officer of UBEC, David Apeh, said the national coordinator, DRC, Professor Bashir Galadanci led the monitoring team to the model smart school in Tarda, Kano, where he disclosed that 19 smart school personnel were trained in Kwara and 20 in Kano States respectively.

Apeh also noted that Dr Hafsat Lawal Kontagora, the Head, Capacity Development, led the team to Ilorin, Kwara, where the training was held simultaneously from the 2nd to 6th of May 2023.

He said the training was designed to adequately equip the smart school personnel with the requisite skills for the commencement of operations during the third term 2022/2023 academic session in the two states.

The training, he said, focused on blended learning techniques and Information and Communication Technology skill sets with resource persons from universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education serving as the trainers.