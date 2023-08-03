✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    Outrage as Adamawa Governor Appoints 47 Media Aides

    Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has announced the appointment of 47 media aides. He made the announcement in a tweet on Thursday evening. The…

    Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has announced the appointment of 47 media aides.

    He made the announcement in a tweet on Thursday evening.

    The governor expressed confidence that the team would serve the people effectively.

    The statement reads; “I’m pleased to announce the appointment of the following members to constitute my media team:

    SPECIAL ADVISERS:
    1. Dr. John Ngamsa – Special Adviser Media and Strategy

    2. Babayola Tongo – Special Adviser Media

    SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANTS:
    1. George Kushi – Senior Special Assistant Media and Publicity
    2. Ijafiya Domiya – SSA Digital and Visual Communication
    3. Sherif Alhassan – SSA Electronic Media
    4. Muhammed Tukur – SSA New Media
    5. Nurudeen Kama – SSA New Media
    6. Pius Iliya – SSA New Media
    7. Awal Hamza- SSA New Media
    8. Thomas Terry – SSA Visuals (Photography)
    9. Barrister Sunday Wugirah – SSA Public Affairs
    10. Victor Dogo – SSA Social Mobilization

    Special Assistants Social Media and Content Creation:

    1. Mohammed Faisal
    2. Miracle Musa
    3. Abubakar Idris
    4. Nafiu Abubakar
    5. Prince Solomon Yakubu Tumba
    6. Abdullahi Damare
    7. Vandi Yusuf
    8. Emmanuel Tumba
    9. Jonathan Jude
    10. Auwal Hamza
    11. Jamila Tanko
    12. Mohammed Rayan Yunuda
    13. Paul Barnabas
    14. Suleiman Garga
    15. Zailani Abba Kawu
    16. Elijah Sambo
    17. Benan Wyclif
    18. Nasir Kasim
    19. Wali Ibrahim Facebook
    20. Mamse Adamu
    21. Muhammed Girei
    22. Sani Garta
    23. Emmanuel Lakami
    24. Ibrahim Assad
    25. Musa Elson
    26. Hierarchy Harold
    27. Micah Simon Tihze
    28. Jameel Kolere
    29. Joan Daniel
    30. Jibril Musa
    31. Halima Bala
    32. Nacha Waziri
    33. Ahmadu Hamidu
    34. Ijabani Ijahu
    35. Hamanbello Idris Special Assistant (Master Of Ceremony Government Events).

    Meanwhile, anger has trailed the governor’s announcement.

    Taking to the comment section of the tweet, tweeps criticized Fintiri for appointing such number into his media team alone.

    Tweeting via @sire_sommy, one Somto Anaerobic said: “47-man media team? Even Nollywood cast no reach like this!”

    @Diadribs wrote: “I was scrolling down to see the end of the list 😂”

    @amudaDewale said: “How do you plan to reduce cost of governance with so much advisers on media only. Will they be operating Adamawa radio station or th station cos why do you need about 50 ppl? Haba”

    @NwagweEverest wrote: “Maybe this man wants to open a media production company to rival Universal Studios.”

    @iam_bussie said: “So you are Soo clueless you need 47 persons to handle your media department. At a time we are asking for trimming in cost of governance.Wahalai it can never be well with you people thinking you can use government coffers as a means to reward people.”

    @leeyah2k wrote: “I will never understand this because this crew is highly unneeded 🤣😭😭”

    @theamazaing_ama said: “This guy’s media team is larger than Zikoko, TechCabal & Stears put together with no prospect of generating revenue 😭”

    @Chydee wrote: “Lmfaoooooooo. The fact that he has all these people in his media team, and they still thought it was a good idea to post this means that they’re all grossly incompetent. Na that one pain me pass 😂😂😂😂”

    @OjiUgo_uwa: “These people in government are not interested in cutting down the cost of governance. I mean why does a state Governor need 2 Special Advisers, 10 senior special Assistants and 35 special assistants on social media kini kan 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️”

    @okekecc: “Sir, you missed out some names, it should have been 100 appointees.”

    @viqforlan: “Let’s say you even appointed 47 media aides, announcing it on Twitter shows you’re not reading the room or feeling the pulse of the nation.
    It’s really a shame. You fell off.”

